NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGM. Piper Sandler downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NGM opened at $3.69 on Monday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $296.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 50,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

