Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $271.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $217.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $204.26 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

