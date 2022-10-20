Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $203.65

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $203.65 and last traded at $204.87, with a volume of 3382202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

