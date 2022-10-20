Northern Trust Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

