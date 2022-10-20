Northern Trust Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Northern Trust stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
