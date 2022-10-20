Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 11,998 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 109,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,513. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

