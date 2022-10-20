Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $39.67. 2,952,398 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.