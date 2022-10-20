Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 5.91% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,589,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,650,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SCHQ stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 18,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,032. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

