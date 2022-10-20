Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $514,000 in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
IFRA traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 216,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.
