Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 46 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.37. 1,715,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,643,352. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.18.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

