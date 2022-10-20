Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after acquiring an additional 302,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 700,627 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $48.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 70,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,768. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

