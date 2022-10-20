Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $492,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

