Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 113,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,935,829 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,555,000 after acquiring an additional 249,123 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,054,000 after acquiring an additional 527,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $41,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.