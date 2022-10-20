OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $911,141.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

