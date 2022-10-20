OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for about 3.1% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of OneMain worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $11,464,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in OneMain by 118.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 435,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 235,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $10,359,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on OneMain to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

