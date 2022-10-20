Ontology (ONT) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $179.76 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.77 or 0.06747367 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00032075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00080418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

