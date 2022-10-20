Oppenheimer Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $79.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,274,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,519,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

