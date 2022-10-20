Oppenheimer Lowers Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.15. 2,526,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,103. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

