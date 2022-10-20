Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 4.5%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 3,554,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 15,711,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market cap of £7.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

