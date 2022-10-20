Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.96%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

