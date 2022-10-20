Orchid Price Reaches $0.0901 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Orchid has a total market cap of $62.20 million and $2.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

