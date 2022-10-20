OriginTrail (TRAC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $331,356.00

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $66.65 million and approximately $331,356.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

