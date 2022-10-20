Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 174,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,724. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

