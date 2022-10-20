Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting GBX 552 ($6.67). 464,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,147. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of £505.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,094.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 619.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 649.94. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 954 ($11.53).

Insider Activity

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Wee-Li Hee acquired 5,000 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($35,886.90).

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

