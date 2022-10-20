Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Cuts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $64.50. 18,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

