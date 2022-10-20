Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,308 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.54. 29,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,390. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.