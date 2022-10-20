Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises about 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.70% of The Ensign Group worth $28,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.38. 2,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,980. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

