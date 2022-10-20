Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 688,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up about 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $38,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $6,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Globus Medical by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 162,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 636,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after buying an additional 149,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 41.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,731. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.85.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

