Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLK stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.48. 9,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,685. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

