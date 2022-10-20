Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 115,800 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.09% of Kirkland’s worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 113.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.47. 1,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,735. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.76. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

