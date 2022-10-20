Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 14,600 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. FormFactor makes up 1.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.61% of FormFactor worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FormFactor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,410,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,265,000 after buying an additional 65,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORM. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 17,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.