Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 1,700 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.19% of EMCOR Group worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,325. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EME stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.