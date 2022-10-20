Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,900 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 5.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 2.49% of Onto Innovation worth $86,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

