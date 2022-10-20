Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Parkland Stock Performance
Shares of PKIUF traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159. Parkland has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
