Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKIUF traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159. Parkland has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.