PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Cap of $15.74 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $832,123.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

