Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 795,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,971,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.