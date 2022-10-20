Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 6,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,640. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

