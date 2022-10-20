Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 390 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

NSC stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $204.26 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.