Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 25.5% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

