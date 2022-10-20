PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 5.9%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

PCCW Stock Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

PCCW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.