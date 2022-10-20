Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 263,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,119,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.