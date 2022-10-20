PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $61,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.16. 113,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

