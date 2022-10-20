PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $172.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

