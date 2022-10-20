PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Reduced by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,543 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $85,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,171,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,392 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 24,735.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,310 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.65. 58,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.62.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.