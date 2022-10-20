Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 314,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 47,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 116,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $129.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.