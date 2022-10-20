Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $76.15 million and approximately $132,771.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00272764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00089111 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00066701 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,311,739 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

