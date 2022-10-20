Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 309,161 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth about $7,933,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 106.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 283,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 110.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 498,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 262,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after acquiring an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 3.8 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $675.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

