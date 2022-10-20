Polygon Tops 24-Hour Volume of $423.11 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.08 billion and approximately $423.11 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003023 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.79 or 0.27504312 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010742 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
