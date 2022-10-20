PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Tops $668,605.47

PotCoin (POT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $668,605.47 and $40.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00033636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00267348 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003546 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005209 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016768 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

