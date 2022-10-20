Powell Investment Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 990,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,012,808. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

