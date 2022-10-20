Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.63. 28,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,515. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.